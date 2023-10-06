Fire safety promoted by Lexington, Henderson County Fire Departments

LEXINGTON, Tenn. – The Lexington Fire Department and the Henderson County Fire Department are promoting fire safety as National Fire Safety Week approaches.





Volunteers handed out pamphlets with tips on how to prevent indoor and outdoor fires.

Friday, they wanted to specifically teach about kitchen fires and how they are preventable. Even Smokey the Bear was there to teach about fire prevention.

People from the community were also able to sign up for free 10-year smoke alarms.

Dan Harris, Captain of Station 17, shared why this is important.

“No one in Lexington or Henderson County should be without smoke alarms in their house. We provide them and we will even come out and put the smoke alarms up for them,” Harris said.

Lexington and Henderson County Fire Departments are also recruiting new firefighters.

