Heart-healthy fundraiser returns to Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. – Friends of Heart hosted their Black Tie and Blue Jeans fundraiser at the Carl Perkins Civic Center Friday evening.







Guests were invited to join in on the silent auction, the liquor pull, and to come out and enjoy themselves for a great cause.

This annual event helps fund projects such as Jackson’s 4-Minute City initiative, staff education, clinical research, and EKG screenings for students.

In the previous years this fundraising event helped 18 counties receive AEDs in churches, schools, and other community areas.

“So every dollar that comes in goes right back into our community. That’s one thing that we really stress as Friends of Heart is that every dollar that comes to us goes back into our community,” said Nathan Schrupp, the Implementation Director for Friends of Heart.

Organizers of Friends of Heart are proud to have this opportunity to help save so many lives across West Tennessee.

