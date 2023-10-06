Mugshots : Madison County : 10/05/23 – 10/06/23 3 hours ago WBBJ Staff, Amanda Murphy Amanda Murphy: Driving under the influence, open container law Anthony Garrison Anthony Garrison: Simple domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest Chelsea Smith Chelsea Smith: Violation of probation David Brown David Brown: Violation of community corrections David Smith David Smith: Shoplifting/theft of property Kyree Cunningham Kyree Cunningham: Fugitive - hold for other agency Roger Cowan Roger Cowan: Fugitive - hold for other agency Rufus Irvin Rufus Irvin: Public intoxication Tahj Transou Tahj Transou: Simple domestic assault, misuse of 911, evading arrest Tasha Presley Tasha Presley: Violation of probation William Mann William Mann: Violation of probation Zachary Harmon Zachary Harmon: Violation of community corrections The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 8 a.m. on 10/05/23 and 8:09 a.m. on 10/06/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin