Mugshots : Madison County : 10/05/23 – 10/06/23

Amanda Murphy Amanda Murphy: Driving under the influence, open container law

Anthony Garrison Anthony Garrison: Simple domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest

Chelsea Smith Chelsea Smith: Violation of probation

David Brown David Brown: Violation of community corrections

David Smith David Smith: Shoplifting/theft of property



Kyree Cunningham Kyree Cunningham: Fugitive - hold for other agency

Roger Cowan Roger Cowan: Fugitive - hold for other agency

Rufus Irvin Rufus Irvin: Public intoxication

Tahj Transou Tahj Transou: Simple domestic assault, misuse of 911, evading arrest

Tasha Presley Tasha Presley: Violation of probation



William Mann William Mann: Violation of probation

Zachary Harmon Zachary Harmon: Violation of community corrections

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 8 a.m. on 10/05/23 and 8:09 a.m. on 10/06/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.