‘Pink Ball Gala’ in McKenzie to honor those impacted by breast cancer

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — An upcoming event in Carroll County will honor those impacted by breast cancer.

Amid Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the “Pink Ball Gala” will be held at Webb High School.

The gala recognizes survivors of breast cancer, and will also include an “in memory” ceremony.

The event will be held from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, October 28.

Admission is $20.00 in advance, or $25 at the door. For more information, call (731) 418-1121, (731) 697-5468 or (731) 499-3224.

Webb High School is located at 938 Walnut Avenue in McKenzie.

