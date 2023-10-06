United Way of West TN and TN Commission on Children & Youth to host ALICE Conference

PRESS RELEASE VIA UNITED WAY OF WEST TN

Jackson, Tenn. (Oct. 9, 2023) – United Way of West Tennessee and the Tennessee Commission of Children & Youth will partner together to host the ALICE Conference: United for Working Families on November 9, 2023 from 8am – 3:30pm at the West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center. The conference is open to the community.

For a growing number of West Tenn. households, financial stability is nothing more than a pipe dream, no matter how hard its members work. These households are ALICE – Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed – earning above the Federal Poverty Level, yet struggling to afford basic expenses. There were over 816,000 ALICE households in Tennessee in 2021.

“ALICE workers are actually the backbone of our economy,” Matt Marshall said, President/CEO of United Way. “Yet, many of them live from paycheck to paycheck, making it difficult to attain financial stability.”

To better understand this growing population, national, state, and county reports of these individuals are released every two or three years with key findings and statistics that illuminate the financial barriers this community faces every day. The latest research from the 2021 ALICE Report also highlights the significant impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on working families, despite the unprecedented amount of federal assistance.

“Gaining awareness about this community is important,” Marshall said. “But what is equally significant is our response. One of the key solutions we’ll highlight is the importance of Family-friendly Practices in the Workplace, and we hope that leaders from businesses across the region will join us.”

The conference will consist of guest speakers in addition to panel and table discussions. Admission to the event is free, and lunch will be provided. But attendees are encouraged to RSVP early since space is limited. Online registrations can be made at alice-conference.eventbrite.com.

“The information that will be discussed is valuable to the lives of Tennessee children, youth, and families. By understanding the data and current issues, we can work to find better ways to help families thrive. When families thrive, our communities and our state prosper,” said Jerri Moore, Southwest Regional Coordinator for the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth.

For more information about the conference and sponsorship opportunities, contact mmarshall@unitedway.tn.org.

About United Way of West Tennessee

Established in 1941, United Way of West Tennessee is a nonprofit organization in Jackson, Tenn. that advocates for equity through Uniting agencies in ways that improve each person’s access to health, education, and financial stability.

About Tennessee Commission on Children & Youth

The Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth is an independent state agency created by the Tennessee General Assembly. Its primary mission is to lead systems improvement for all children, youth and families through data-driven advocacy, education, and collaboration. Information on the agency is available at www.tn.gov/tccy.