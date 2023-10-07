Ceremony held for Revolutionary War Patriot

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.—A special ceremony is held to honor a Revolutionary War soldier.

Members of the Jackson-Madison Chapter of the DAR and others gathered Saturday to mark the grave of Revolutionary War Patriot, Pvt. Benjamin Towler.

The ceremony was held at 10 in the morning at Bowers Chapel Cemetery located at 641 Gibson Well Brazil Road in Humboldt.

Several guests attended the event headed by Alice Holtin, Vice Regent and Chair of America 250! Committee for the Jackson-Madison Chapter of the DAR.

In attendance were members of the Towler family, including Mr. Michael Scrape of Arkansas, who is Towler’s 5th-great-grandson.

Also present were members of the Sons of the American Revolution, various DAR chapters, The Pinson Mounds Children of the American Revolution, as well as the Veterans Honor Guard of Parker’s Crossroads.

Pvt. Towler was drafted for three tours of duty during the Revolutionary War, serving as a private in the Virginia militia.

On his last tour, he was marched to Yorktown where he participated in the siege against the city, and was present for the surrender of Lord Cornwallis on Oct 19, 1781.

The Towler family settled in Rutherford county, and later relocated to the Gibson county.

The grave marking is made possible by a Celebration Grant, and the events are open to the public.

