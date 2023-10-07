Community event celebrates local mothers

JACKSON, Tenn.—The Hub city hosts an event for mothers in the area.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department held their annual baby shower for new moms and current moms.







Guests were able to enter the raffle for door prizes and other goodies from vendors.

Fifty moms were in attendance and were able to bring guests in on the fun.

Not only was this event fun, it was educational for the new moms, to find resources for not only their children but for themselves.

“Also there is an educational aspect to it because they’re getting to learn about some resources that will be available to them once there babies arrive. Or their babies are already here, they’re getting a lot of free stuff from a lot of community organizations, so it’s a really good day,” said Ginger Rowsey, PIO Jackson-Madison Co. Regional Health Dept.

This annual event happens in October for moms of the community.

