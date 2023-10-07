Day 1 concludes for popular music festival

JACKSON, Tenn.—Day one of this Hub city music festival comes to an end.

The Jacob Barker Music Festival returned for its seventh year of live music, good food, and fundraising at The Amp.

This fundraising event benefits one recipient of the Make A Wish Foundation and to reach their goal of eight thousand dollars, guests are invited to this free festival.

They are encouraged to participate in the silent auction and to buy delicious barbeque.

“The inspiration actually came from my son. So my son is a cancer survivor, and also a Make A Wish recipient, so that’s where we get motivated to do this at,” said Ronnie Baker, Organizer of the Jacob Barker Music Festival.

Saturday’s festival will begin at 3 in the afternoon, and last until 10 in the evening. The event will include their 3rd annual corn hole competition.

