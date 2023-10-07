Joseph Ray Lowe, age 72 of Paris passed away Saturday, October 7, 2023, at AHC of Paris. His funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, October 11th at McEvoy Funeral Home with Bro. Marty Arnold officiating. Burial will follow inJohnson Chapel Cemetery. The visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Wednesday, the day of the service. Honoring Joe as pallbearers will be his nephews.

Joseph Ray Lowe was born October 6, 1951, in Milan, TN in Gibson County to the late Arthur Lee Lowe and the late Ruby Rowe Lowe. At the age of three and a half after the death of his parents, Joe was raised by his aunt and uncle Lawrence and Burtha Lowe Peale who also preceded him in death.

Joe was a member of Johnson Chapel United Methodist Church. He graduated from Cottage Grove High School and was Mister Graduate of the Class of 1969. He was Outstanding Young Men of America in 1973. Joe had a strong love for gospel music, and he sang with several local gospel quartets. He worked at the carburetor plant in Paris for 17 years and he also sat with the elderly and drove for the department of human services.

Joe is survived by his sister; Ida May (Jerry) Ingram of Franklin, TN; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Besides his parents and aunt & uncle, Joe was also preceded in death by two sisters: Dorothy Lowe and Evelyn Lowe (in infancy); three brothers: Bobby Lowe, Thomas Edward Lowe, and Arthur Wayne Lowe; and first cousins: Howard Peale, Thera Kemp, Ruth Dunn, Gladys (Virgil) Easley, Dorothy Souder, and Billy (Lois) Peale.