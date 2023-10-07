One organization take strides to end Alzheimer’s

JACKSON, Tenn.—A state association brings awareness to Alzheimer’s right here in the Hub city.

Tennessee Alzheimer’s Association had their Walk to End Alzheimer’s.







This is one of the biggest fundraiser events for this association.

The walk was hosted at the Jackson baseball stadium.

Their goal is to reach 45,000 dollars to help fund research to end this illness.

This fundraiser begins with the Promise Garden ceremony and then the walk.

“In that ceremony, we will only have one white flower and that signifies that first survivor. We don’t have survivors of this disease yet, but we do have treatments,” said Dawne Bunn, Executive Director, Tennessee Alzheimer’s Association.

Participants of the walk were given flowers for the Promise Garden.

A blue flower is signifying someone who is living with Alzheimer’s or dementia, purple for someone that lost a loved one due to the illness, yellow for the support of those living with it, and orange to support the association’s vision.

“The best part about the walk is we are now in the treatment area. Back when my aunt was diagnosed, we didn’t really have a whole lot of hope, but there’s been a new drug out that has slowed progression of Alzheimer’s by like 27 percent which is huge,” said Amy Gamel, Board of Directors for the Alzheimer’s Association.

This event is important to Gamel because one of her family members battled with this illness.

“For me it’s personal. I lost my aunt, who was a huge part in raising me 8-years-ago September and I gave her my word when she was diagnosed, that I would do everything I could to make sure that no one had to live through this disease,” Gamel said.

Gamel along with her team raised a little over $20,000.

This walk spanned just over 2 miles for those who could complete the walk.

They are just a couple of thousands away from their 45,000 dollar goal.

Find more local news stories here.