Pet of the Week: Cash

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Cash!

Meet Cash!





This sweet boy thinks he is still just a small pup! But he is the biggest cuddle bug!

He is a medium sized dog that weighs around 40 lbs.

Cash absolutely loves snuggles.

He is house and potty trained. He is great with other dogs and kiddos too!

He would do well in almost any home setting. He has so much love and doggie kisses to share!

If you are looking for the perfect family pet look no further!

To find more dogs available for adoption from Hero West Rescue, you can visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email: herowestrescue@gmail.com.

If you have any questions about available dogs or ways to help, please contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778.