Students from all across TN compete in a unique tournament

JACKSON, Tenn.—High school students of Tennessee gathered at a local college for an interesting tournament.

Jackson Area Robotics and Toyota Boshoku America held their first ever robotics tournament at Jackson State Community College.







High school students from across the state were invited to create, compete, and fellowship over their common interests of robotics.

With over 20 teams competing, only three teams will qualify for the Tennessee State Competition.

In the past, Jackson Area Robotics has ranked first in skills over ten thousand teams during their last season.

This competition was the first of many being brought to the Hub city.

“I don’t feel like we’ve done a really good job creating opportunities for a our STEM students and so, this is one of those opportunities to let them shine, cause just like an athlete they practice and they research; these students are building, designing, and programing their own robots from scratch,” said Kaboa McCarver, Event organizer, Jackson Area Robotics.

This event was free and open to the public.

