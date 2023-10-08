A local county kicks off its bicentennial

MCNAIRY CO., Tenn.—One county kicks off their bicentennial with music from local artists and a ribbon cutting.

McNairy county kicks off their bicentennial and month long celebration.







Residents of the county and neighboring counties were in attendance to celebrate the ribbon cutting for the new agriculture building.

This event center will be home to rodeo shows, concerts, and something that future generations can forward to.

“We’ve never expected to have anything like this in McNairy county, so it’s very exciting to be a part of that. And I said when I was elected, I wanted to do something like where our kids would have a future here and have something fun for the kids to do,” said Larry Smith, Mayor of McNairy County.

The town was invited to see the end result of the new beginning for McNairy county.

Guests were able to grab food from the new concessions stands and children enjoyed their time in the bounce houses. This event center has been a vision for many years for the mayor and board members.

“Mayor Larry Smith had a vision for and I remember him calling me a several months ago about this project. And he said how can we make it happen and so we immediately started putting a good team together, said Page Walley, Tennessee State Senator 26th Legislative District.

State Representative Gant, who helped this vision come to life has also shared how this moment is surreal.

“Well, just like anything that’s developed and you see it coming out of the ground, you see the drawings and you hope for what it can be and then today, we see that it’s even exceeding expectations,” said Ron Gant, TN State Representative for District 94.

October 14, will be a family fun weekend for families of McNairy, concerts, their time capsule opening, and many more events in the county.

Mayor Smith hopes that this event will bring economic growth to not only the new ag center but the entire county and the local businesses.

