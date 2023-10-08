George Elbert Liggins

Mr. George Elbert Liggins, 74, died Thursday, October 5, 2023, at Laurelwood Healthcare in Jackson.

With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 12:00 Noon at Adams Chapel C. M. E. Church in Stanton. Interment will be in Choady Cemetery in Stanton. There will be a visitation Saturday from 11:00 A. M. until time of service at Adams Chapel C. M. E. Church.

For more information contact Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville at (731) 772-1472.