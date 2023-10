Mose Herron, Jr.

Mr. Mose Herron, Jr., 85, died Thursday, September 21, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.

With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 12:00 Noon at Rawls Funeral Home in Brownsville. Interment will be in Taylor Cemetery in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Thursday from 11:00 A. M. until time of service at Rawls Funeral Home.

For more information contact Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville at (731) 772-1472.