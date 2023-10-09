3rd annual Candlelight Vigil held in Haywood County

Community members came together Monday night for a candlelight vigil for those affected by domestic violence for the 3rd annual Candlelight Vigil in Haywood County.

Families decorated candle bags in honor of lost loved ones as well as to celebrate survivors who have made it out of bad situations.

Several people spoke at the event, including Erica Dupree who gave her own testimonial, and Ben Nelson performed music for the event.

Domestic Violence Response Specialist Dylan Purvis shared why it’s so important to raise awareness for domestic violence.

“Awareness is so important for domestic violence because there’s always been a stigma in communities pretty much everywhere that domestic violence is just a family issue when in reality it’s not just a family issue, but it’s a community issue,” Purvis said.

If you are a survivor of domestic or sexual violence, you can contact WRAP for help at 1-800-273-8712.

