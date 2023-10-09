Drugs, weapon found during search of home near Fayette-Haywood Co. border

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — Drugs and a weapon were found during the search of a home near the Fayette-Haywood County border.

The West Tennessee Drug Task Force shared via Facebook Monday night that they, along with Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, searched a home on Old Brownsville Road in Fayette County.

According to the post, the search, which followed a “lengthy” investigation, resulted in the discovery of more than an ounce of methamphetamine, nearly one ounce of ecstasy, a half ounce of powder cocaine, almost a half ounce of crack, two and half ounces of marijuana, a loaded weapon and scales.

The task force says one man is in custody and more people are expected to face charges.

