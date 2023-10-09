Evelyn Louise Casteele, age 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 9, 2023, at her home in Brownsville, TN.

Mrs. Casteele was born in Sharon, WV on April 19, 1932, to the late Charles Edward Lackey and Lola Welch Lackey. She was a devoted homemaker and loving mother. She will be greatly missed by all. She was also preceded in death by her husband: Roy Casteele; two sons: Eddie and Freddie Casteele; two brothers: James Lackey and Ellis lackey; and three sisters: Betty Martin, Wanda Payne and Virginia Riggs.

She is survived by two sons: Tim Casteele of Martinsburg, WV, Steven Casteele (Chris) of Seattle, WA; two daughters: Ann Brown (Bo) of Houston, TX, Susan Bostic (Mike) of Brownsville, TN; She leaves a legacy of 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

The Casteele Family are honoring her wishes for cremation and a private service will be held with the immediate family.