Press release via Henry Kilpatrick, Managing Director of Institutional Advancement, Marketing & Campus Engagement, Jackson State Community College:

JSCC Nursing earns 100 percent first attempt pass rate on National Licensure Exam

Program boasts a 96 percent first attempt pass rate since 2013

JACKSON, TENN. – Jackson State Community College (JSCC) Nursing program graduates have earned a 100 percent first attempt pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) to become Registered Nurses post-graduation. Forty-five students sat and passed the exam, adding to the program’s nearly 1,000 students that have sat and passed the exam over the last decade to become licensed nurses.

Tennessee Board of Nursing standards require programs to achieve an 85 percent pass rate for graduate first time test takers. Graduates unsuccessful on their first attempt may then go on to pass the NCLEX on subsequent attempts, however, since the program’s inception, JSCC Nursing graduates have never fallen below a 91% success rate. During the past 10 years the graduate first time pass rate has averaged 96% and a 100% pass rate has been achieved 10 times.

“We hold our students to high standards here at Jackson State, to ensure they are prepared and ready to not only enter the workforce, but to excel in their careers,” said Dean of Nursing & Health Sciences, Program Director and Professor of Nursing, Dr. Leslie West Sands. “Our long-standing tradition of excellence is a testament to the hard work of our faculty, staff, and clinical partners that are dedicated to supporting students in becoming competent and caring nurses. I’m proud of the caliber of nurses we’re creating here, and happy to see yet another class earn their licensure.”

West Sands is a recent recipient of the Tennessee Nurses Association Excellence in Nursing Education award. This annual award highlights those committed to the nursing profession that have made contributions through education, leadership, and the overall improvement in quality of nursing care.

The Nursing program at Jackson State also recently received a “2023 Best Registered Nursing Programs in Tennessee” ranking from RegisteredNursing.org, ranking the program 5th in the state and 1st in West Tennessee.

Each year, RegisteredNursing.org releases an annual list of the Best RN programs in each state. Nursing programs are assessed by the organization on several factors representing how well a program supports students towards licensure and beyond. Past and present first-time NCLEX pass rates are also weighted by year to determine their rankings.

The JSCC Nursing program received a 97.33 out of a possible 100-point scale, landing them at the number five spot on the list. The score surpassed other West Tennessee programs at two and four-year institutions, earning JSCC Nursing Program 1st place in West Tennessee.

Interested in becoming a registered nurse? Visit //jscc.edu/nursing to learn more.

