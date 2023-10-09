Lillie Pearl Campbell Hayes, age 95, passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at the Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Bells, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, October 14, 2023, in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home, with Bro. Eddie Martin officiating. Burial to follow in the Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 13, 2023, at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.

Mrs. Lillie was born in Jackson, TN on September 28, 1928, to the late Flossie Campbell and Novie Holland Campbell-Johnson. She was a packer for United Foods for over 18 years. She loved God, babies and Elvis Presley. She enjoyed lots of music, especially the Gaither Family. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Also preceding her in death was her husband of over 49 years: Charlie Lee Hayes; her stepmother: Joe Jones Campbell; two brothers: Mack Campbell and Buddy Johnson; one sister: Christine Rodriques; and one grandson: Timmy Burns.

She is survived by one son: Tony Allen Hayes of Jackson, TN; four daughters: Shirley C. Williamson (Tony) of Jackson, TN, Janet D. Moncada of Bells, TN, Peggy Burns of Jackson, TN, Deborah Winberry (Jerry) of Bells, TN; two brothers: Tommy Campbell (Tammi) of Brownsville, TN, Bobby Johnson of Jackson, TN; two sisters: Mary Helen Stokley (Bobby) of Brownsville, TN and Betty Jordan of Jackson, TN; She leaves a legacy of 19 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and 34 great-great grandchildren.