Man arrested over violation of gang injunction

DYERSBURG, Tenn. – The Dyersburg Police Department says a man was arrested over violation of gang injunction.

Their Facebook post states that around 3 a.m. on October 8, an officer saw Romeil Moses, 23, Dyersburg, walking along Hornbrook Street.

Dyersburg police say Moses, who is under the current gang injunction, ran away on foot after the officer tried to speak with him.

They say during the foot pursuit, the officer saw Moses reach into his waistband and a firearm fall to the ground.

Both Moses and the firearm were found by the officer, the post states.

Moses faces charges of abatement of nuisance (gang injunction), resisting stop, frisk, halt, and search, aggravated assault, and retaliation for past actions for threatening the officer after the arrest.

