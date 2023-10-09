McKenzie man facing multiple drug charges following search warrant

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — A local man is facing multiple drug charges following a search of his residence.

According to McKenzie Mayor Ryan Griffin, 51-year-old Randy Anderson was arrested on Thursday, October 5.

Mayor Griffin says the 24th Judiciary Drug Task Force, McKenzie Police Department and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics-related search warrant at Anderson’s residence at 40 Morris Street in McKenzie.

During the search, Mayor Griffin says the following items were located:

A baggie containing 25 grams of a clear, crystal-like substance that did field-test positive for methamphetamine.

A baggie containing about 4 grams of a white, powdery substance that did field-test positive for cocaine.

Two baggies containing an ounce of marijuana.

Multiple “meth pipes” with residue, multiple “crack pipes,” and digital scales.

Mayor Griffin confirms that Anderson is facing charges of possession of schedule II (meth) with intent to deliver, possession of schedule II (cocaine) with intent to deliver, possession of schedule VI (marijuana), and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anderson was booked into the Carroll County Jail on Thursday with a bond set at $25,000. Records available online indicate he has since been released on bond.

