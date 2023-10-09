Metal Devastation Music Fest to return this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. – A one-of-a-kind music festival is coming to the Hub City.

The Tennessee Metal Devastation Music Fest is a one-day heavy metal music festival happening Saturday, October 14 at the Amp in Jackson.

It features bands from all over the country, numerous art, craft, and food vendors, and a local band to kick off the event.

The festival organizers are paving the way in allowing the bands and artists to perform and sell their goods while keeping 100 percent of their merchandise revenue.

Last year’s music fest was a great success with approximately 1,200 people showing up.

This year there will be 13 bands performing and people flying in from as far as California and Arizona to attend.

“What it is intended for is to showcase underground, or what you would call DIY, bands that aren’t mainstream but we feel are wonderful. And we wanted to have a showcase where they could play to new people, meet new fans, and just hangout with like-minded people,” said Raven Moonla, the Event Coordinator.

