Multiple firearms stolen from local business, investigation underway

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after multiple firearms were stolen from a local business.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, officers responded to an alarm call at Cypress Creek Outdoors on Sunday.

Upon arrival, police say that officers found the back door to the business open. Officers then cleared the building and determined firearms had been stolen.

According to information shared by the department, a representative with the business arrived and confirmed that 12 handguns had been stolen.

Police say that video surveillance captured two individuals unsuccessfully attempt to make entry into the building around 12:28 a.m. Around 1:50 a.m., police say the suspects returned and were able to make entry by prying open the rear door.

According to the department, the suspects, who were both wearing face shields and gloves, were inside the business for approximately 30 seconds.

If you have information that can assist with the investigation, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at (731) 285-TIPS or the Dyersburg Police Criminal Investigation Division at (731) 288-7679.