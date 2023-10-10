Chief talks fire safety during annual Fire Prevention Week

JACKSON, Tenn. – Fire Prevention Week has kicked off and the Jackson Fire Department wants to continue to make sure everyone is well informed on safety.

Fire Prevention Week is from October 8 through October 14 this year, so it is well underway.

Chief Don Friddle of the Jackson Fire Department says while this week is important, they are focused on safety all year long.

“Traditionally during Fire Prevention Week, we get out into the community and we start pushing the message of fire safety. We put a lot of efforts during Fire Prevention Week, but actually fire prevention efforts are ongoing 365 days a year,” he said.

Friddle says that when a fire happens, they see it as a failure of the prevention system. He also talked about the most common cause of house fires, which is cooking.

“One thing that we recommend is that if somebody is cooking, it is that they stay with it. We live in very busy times, busy lifestyles, and we have a hundred different things going on at one time. But we always urge folks that if you are cooking, make sure you stay with it. Pay attention because that fire could develop very quickly and get out of hand quickly,” Friddle said.

Unfortunately, fires happen. Friddle urges people to have an evacuation plan. He says to practice it with the people in your household.

He also says that the escape plan needs to have different options because you never know how a fire is going to affect the area.

“The best thing a person can do is have an evacuation plan. Know how to get out of your home. Today’s fires are burning hotter and a lot quicker than they did 30 years ago. That’s due to the materials that are in the newer homes. The furniture and everything that is in a house is going to make it burn a lot quicker. So we have to have a huge emphasis on getting out of the house,” Friddle said.

Friddle says that anyone is welcome to visit the fire station to ask questions and get the information they need.

Smoke detectors in every room is another preventative measure that needs to be taken.

