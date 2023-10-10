City names 2023 Fireman of the Year

The city’s Fireman of the Year was announced at the Exchange Club Tuesday at the Doubletree Hotel at noon.

This important event was to honor outstanding firemen who risk their lives saving ours. This year’s winner is Neil Schueller.

Schueller has been a dedicated member of the Jackson Fire department since 2018.

He is currently assigned to Engine 12A, which is an extrication specialty unit.

Schueller’s willingness to go above and beyond, along with his work ethic and diligence, is a constant.

He is respected by peers, has a smiling personality, and a positive attitude.

“I wanted to serve, I wanted to take care of people, and this is the best way I thought to think to do it,” Schueller said. “But things like this really aren’t possible without good leadership. All the way from Chief Friddle down to all the firefighters, there’s always somebody to help. You never feel alone, you know they’re family.”

Schueller is a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and he exemplifies the definition of a Jackson firefighter.

