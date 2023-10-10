Details on new parks planned for Lexington, Henderson County

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Recreation in one local community will get a boost due to a recently-awarded grant.

The City of Lexington has been awarded grant funding by the State of Tennessee through the Local Parks and Recreation Fund.

According to information shared on the City’s social media, the funding will go directly to the creation of a new recreational park, known as Depot Park.

The approximately 10,000 square foot park is expected to include hillside playground components, a stone nature play area, ADA compliant pathways, benches, receptacles, and more.

“The City of Lexington is elated to announce our first neighborhood park, Depot Park,” states Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs. “Depot Park will pay homage to the Lexington Depot and will be a train-themed playground. The park will serve surrounding communities, promising an enriched quality of life for residents and their children, courtesy of an array of recreational and outdoor activities. Its proximity to the newly proposed Headstart facility further highlights its accessibility and inclusivity. I extend my appreciation to the dedicated Aldermen whose commitment has breathed life into Depot Park. The benefits will undoubtedly resonate through generations to come, leaving a mark on our beloved city.”

Additionally, a press release from the TN Department of Environment and Conservation states that $343,266.80 has been awarded to Henderson County for the creation of a new park – Westover Park – to be located at U.S. 412 in Lexington.

Henderson County Mayor Robbie McCready shared the following statement on social media regarding Westover Park:

“I want to express my heartfelt appreciation for the exceptional work of our Henderson County Commissioners in securing $343,266.80 for the creation of Westover Park. Their dedication to enhancing our community knows no bounds, and this funding is a testament to their tireless efforts. Westover Park is set to be a shining example of what can be achieved when visionary leadership combines with a commitment to our residents’ well-being. This project, with its ADA-accessible walking trail, expansive playground area, pavilion structures, and more, promises to be a cherished space where families and visitors can come together to revel in the beauty of the outdoors. I also want to extend my gratitude to State Rep. Brock Martin and State Sen. Ed Jackson, whose unwavering support and dedication were instrumental in securing these funds. Their belief in the value of projects like Westover Park and Depot Park underscores their commitment to our community’s health and happiness. These parks represent more than just green spaces; they embody our shared vision for a vibrant, thriving Henderson County. The tireless efforts of our County Commissioners, alongside the invaluable support of our state representatives, Southwest Development District, have made this vision a reality, and I couldn’t be prouder of the collaborative spirit that defines our community. Together, we are forging a brighter future for all our residents.”

