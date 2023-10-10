Faith and Family Night set for October 23 

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local organization is coming together to show the importance of a strong faith-based family.

The Child Evangelism Fellowship of Greater Jackson is sponsoring a Faith and Family night on Monday, October 23.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and is located at the West Jackson Baptist Church.

The event will feature keynote speaker, Gov. Mike Huckabee.

The goal of the event is to focus on the importance of a strong faith and a strong family.

CEF Executive Director Randy Nicholas shared the impact the event will have on children.

“I learned that it’s very important to give children at least the opportunity to consider Christian faith as part of their world view and give them a better track to follow,” Nicholas said.

The event is free to attend but an offering will be taken to benefit CEF’s ministries to children in central West Tennessee.

Find more local news here.