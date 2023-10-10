Fire department begins emergency medical team to EMS

The McKenzie Fire Department has started a new emergency medical team to help emergency medical services throughout the city.

The need for this team came about after the former McKenzie Regional Hospital closed in 2018 during a spate of closure of rural hospitals across Tennessee.

“We’re here to discuss our first responder program that we began back in September of this year. Over the past four or five years since our hospital has closed, we have identified the need for a little bit of faster response out of emergency services in our city. And we felt like we could help provide that service,” said Chief Brian Tucker, with the McKenzie Fire Department.

Since the start of the program, the McKenzie Fire Department has responded to almost 50 medical emergencies ranging from cardiac events to overdoses, diabetic emergencies and traumas.

“We have both EMTs and paramedics within our department. They will be able to perform up to their training level. We have worked through working with priority ambulance service here in McKenzie,” Tucker said.

Although their load got a bit heavier, the department prides themselves in being able to save lives whenever necessary.

“It’s just something we’re very proud of since we started this service, I believe on September the 1st. We have received a very good rappoor about what we’re doing. The community is very excited about what we’re doing, and we have really made a difference in a lot of calls so far,” Tucker said.

McKenzie Fire has also partnered with Bethel University, as well as the McKenzie Special School District, to provide emergency medical support at football games and other sports.

