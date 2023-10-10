Mary Jo Holland Fields, age 87, resident of Memphis, Tennessee, departed this life Tuesday morning, October 3, 2023 at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, Tennessee.

Mary was born June 22, 1936 in Memphis, the daughter of the late Herbert Dalton Holland, Sr. and Mary Holland. She received her education from the Memphis City School System and was a resident of the Memphis area for much of her life. She was of the Baptist faith and was employed as a baker for Hostess Brands and in shoe sales before her retirement in 2003.

Ms. Fields is survived by two daughters, Phyllis Roy and her husband, Gene of Oakland, TN and Tammy Wilson of Millington, TN.

A visitation for Ms. Fields will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Sunday, October 15, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral Services will be at 2 P.M. Sunday, October 15, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment will follow in the Big Creek Cemetery at Millington.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.