Mild Mid Week Weather, Friday Night Showers, Cooler Next Week

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

It has been a beautiful Tuesday across the Mid South but some clouds will return to West Tennessee tonight as a low pressure system will pass just south of us. We are not expecting any rain from this system but rain chances will return on Friday and potentially a few storms. We will have the latest on rain chances this Friday and more on a weekend cool down; plus catch the latest information on the fall foliage scene across our area, coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

We saw plenty of sunshine Tuesday afternoon making for a nice and mild day. The winds were light and come out of the northwest which will keep temperatures down a bit but close to normal in the mid to upper 70s. The winds will start to shift back to the south Tuesday night allowing overnight temperatures to stay a bit warmer and dip down to the mid 50s. Some clouds will try to increase overnight into the day on Wednesday as an area of low pressure will approach from our south.

WEDNESDAY:

If you are traveling south of West Tennessee on Wednesday you will likely encounter some rain showers but we are expecting the rain to stay away from our viewing again. A low pressure system will track across the Gulf Coast states and will be close enough to bring some clouds our way on Wednesday but no rain. Expect mostly cloudy skies to start the day with decreasing clouds into the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs on Wednesday will reach up to around 80° and southerly winds will increase the humidity a bit as well. Wednesday night lows will again fall down to the mid 50s.

THURSDAY:

The next cold front will get a little closer on Thursday but we should be in the middle of two systems in the afternoon and evening making for another nice fall day. We will see some periods and sun and likely some periods of clouds as well into the evening hours. The rain showers will stay away for one more day. The winds will come out of the southeast allowing the humidity to continue to rise with high temperatures again climbing up to the upper 70s. Thursday night lows will be above normal for October and drop down to around 60° due to the southerly breeze.

FRIDAY:

The best chance for rain in the forecast this week is going to be again on Friday. Clouds will increase as the day goes on and we are expecting a cloudy Friday evening. This might be our best shot for rain so far during the Friday night football game season. A fall like front will pass through the Mid South late Friday night into Saturday morning and bring a decent shot for some rain showers and possibly a few storms as well.

Right now we are NOT expecting this front to bring widespread severe weather with it but we will be watching the forecast closely this week as the system gets closer to us. Highs on Friday will reach the low 80s and it will be a bit humid due to breezy southerly winds in the afternoon. Behind the front, Friday night lows will look to fall down to the upper 40s depending on if they clouds clear out overnight or not.

THE WEEKEND:

Just like last weekend, we are expecting a pretty cool weekend with highs again only reaching the 60s. Morning lows will be cool but not as cold as last weekend when most of us fell into the 30s. We should also see plenty of sunshine and the winds are forecast to come out of the northwest over the weekend. There could be a few showers lingering around before the sun comes up on Saturday but after Saturday morning, showers should stay away for the rest of the weekend. Next week will look to start out quite cool and fall like as well.

FINAL THOUGHT:

A low pressure system will pass just to our south during the middle of the week but will only bring clouds to West Tennessee and no rain. A cold front will come crashing through again late Friday and a quick transition to fall returns just in time for the upcoming weekend. Warmer weather will also stick around for the entire work week. The tropics look to be relatively quiet but we are not quite done yet with hurricane season. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13