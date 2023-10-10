Services for Ms. Christina Janae Hobson, age 29 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023, 12 Noon, at the Greater St. Luke Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00-6:00 P.M., at the

Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.

If you like to send flowers in memory of Ms. Hobson, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Christina-Hobson- 2/#!/TributeWall.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.