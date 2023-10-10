Mugshots : Madison County : 10/06/23 – 10/10/23 11 minutes ago WBBJ Staff, Brent Laycock Brent Laycock: Sexual exploitation of a minor (aggravated) Alyssa Carpenter Alyssa Carpenter: Violation of community corrections Amy Reynolds Amy Reynolds: Contraband in penal institution, schedule IV drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Amy Reynolds: Contraband in penal institution, schedule IV drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption Anthony Brown Anthony Brown: Driving on revoked/suspended license Carlton Webster Carlton Webster: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Carlton Webster: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption Dakota Webb Dakota Webb: Violation of probation Danielle Perry Danielle Perry: Schedule I drug violations Dontarrius Hurt Dontarrius Hurt: Failure to appear Gabriel Lopez Gabriel Lopez: Violation of order of protection Jamerian Cole Jamerian Cole: Public intoxication Johnny Moling Johnny Moling: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Jose Loredo Jose Loredo: Rape of a child (forcible rape), theft of property between $1,000 and $9,999, failure to appear Jose Loredo: Rape of a child (forcible rape), theft of property between $1,000 and $9,999, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption Joshua Ross Joshua Ross: Driving on revoked/suspended license Jullion Culps Jullion Culps: Failure to appear Keishari Anderson Keishari Anderson: Violation of order of protection, assault (simple) Khalik Stucks Khalik Stucks: Open container law, failure to appear, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license Khalik Stucks: Open container law, failure to appear, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption Kiera Carney Kiera Carney: Violation of probation Kimetrius Jimmerson Kimetrius Jimmerson: Failure to appear Kody Honeywood Kody Honeywood: Schedule VI drug violations Kylan Steward Kylan Steward: Possession of handgun while under the influence, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Kylan Steward: Possession of handgun while under the influence, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption Larry Clark Larry Clark: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Larry Clark: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption Madisen Allen Madisen Allen: Disorderly conduct Marquis Burton Marquis Burton: Failure to appear Martavius Jackson Martavius Jackson: Aggravated domestic assault Matthew Richardson Matthew Richardson: Violation of parole Mercedes Campbell Mercedes Campbell: Schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence, underage consumption/possession/transportation of beer or alcohol, violation of implied consent law Mercedes Campbell: Schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence, underage consumption/possession/transportation of beer or alcohol, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption Monica Parker Monica Parker: Driving under the influence, criminal littering, driving on revoked/suspended license Nicolet Budica Nicolet Budica: Shoplifting/theft of property Quincy Winkfield Quincy Winkfield: Criminal trespass Sadarius Neal Sadarius Neal: Schedule II drug violations, driving under the influence, open container law Timothy Scarbrough Timothy Scarbrough: Failure to appear Tommie Hill Tommie Hill: Sex offender registry violations Trent Reynolds Trent Reynolds: Aggravated burglary, failure to appear Tyler Marshall Tyler Marshall: Aggravated burglary The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 8 a.m. on 10/06/23 and 8:09 a.m. on 10/10/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin