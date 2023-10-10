Mugshots : Madison County : 10/06/23 – 10/10/23

Brent Laycock Brent Laycock: Sexual exploitation of a minor (aggravated)

Alyssa Carpenter Alyssa Carpenter: Violation of community corrections

Amy Reynolds Amy Reynolds: Contraband in penal institution, schedule IV drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Anthony Brown Anthony Brown: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Carlton Webster Carlton Webster: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law



Dakota Webb Dakota Webb: Violation of probation

Danielle Perry Danielle Perry: Schedule I drug violations

Dontarrius Hurt Dontarrius Hurt: Failure to appear

Gabriel Lopez Gabriel Lopez: Violation of order of protection

Jamerian Cole Jamerian Cole: Public intoxication



Johnny Moling Johnny Moling: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Jose Loredo Jose Loredo: Rape of a child (forcible rape), theft of property between $1,000 and $9,999, failure to appear

Joshua Ross Joshua Ross: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Jullion Culps Jullion Culps: Failure to appear

Keishari Anderson Keishari Anderson: Violation of order of protection, assault (simple)



Khalik Stucks Khalik Stucks: Open container law, failure to appear, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license

Kiera Carney Kiera Carney: Violation of probation

Kimetrius Jimmerson Kimetrius Jimmerson: Failure to appear

Kody Honeywood Kody Honeywood: Schedule VI drug violations

Kylan Steward Kylan Steward: Possession of handgun while under the influence, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



Larry Clark Larry Clark: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

Madisen Allen Madisen Allen: Disorderly conduct

Marquis Burton Marquis Burton: Failure to appear

Martavius Jackson Martavius Jackson: Aggravated domestic assault

Matthew Richardson Matthew Richardson: Violation of parole



Mercedes Campbell Mercedes Campbell: Schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence, underage consumption/possession/transportation of beer or alcohol, violation of implied consent law

Monica Parker Monica Parker: Driving under the influence, criminal littering, driving on revoked/suspended license

Nicolet Budica Nicolet Budica: Shoplifting/theft of property

Quincy Winkfield Quincy Winkfield: Criminal trespass

Sadarius Neal Sadarius Neal: Schedule II drug violations, driving under the influence, open container law



Timothy Scarbrough Timothy Scarbrough: Failure to appear

Tommie Hill Tommie Hill: Sex offender registry violations

Trent Reynolds Trent Reynolds: Aggravated burglary, failure to appear

Tyler Marshall Tyler Marshall: Aggravated burglary

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 8 a.m. on 10/06/23 and 8:09 a.m. on 10/10/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.