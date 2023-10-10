New Parks and Recreation director introduced at meeting

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. – The Madison County Conservation Board held its regular monthly meeting Tuesday evening.

The meeting took place at the Madison County Parks and Recreation Department’s administration building.

One of many things on the agenda was the introduction of the new Parks and Recreation Director Matthew Martin.

The native of Kentucky says Jackson is like his second home.

As the new director, he plans on taking it day by day.

“Getting my feet on the ground, try to find out what the people want, that’s always been my priority, and taking care of my staff and getting them the training they need to take this department to the next level,” Martin said.

The board plans to hold a formal meet-and-greet for Martin on a date to be determined.

