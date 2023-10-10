Pamela Renea Taylor

Pamela Renea Taylor, age 58, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 2, 2023, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mrs. Taylor was born in Dyersburg, TN on February 11, 1965, to the late J.B. Hilliard and Maxine Harrington Hilliard. She was a devoted wife and a hard worker. She was an employee for many years at Omni Tech of Dyersburg, TN. She was a loving caregiver to her sister and family. Also preceding her in death was her husband of over 16 years: J.C. Taylor; two brothers: Eddie Pierce and James Harrington; and two sisters: Brenda Lumley and Betty Smith.

She is survived by two brothers: Clarence Pierce (Shirley), Jimmy Hilliard (Sarah) and one sister: Mary Sue Ray all of Dyersburg, TN; She leaves the legacy of numerous nieces and nephews.

The family are honoring her wishes for cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.

—