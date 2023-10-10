Rickey L. Bledsoe

Mr. Bledsoe died Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 12, 2023 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM. Mr. Bledsoe will lie-in-state Friday, October 13, 2023 at St. Paul MB Church in Milan, TN from 10:00 AM until time of service. For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.