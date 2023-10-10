Suspect in custody after dance floor stabbing at West TN bar

PARIS, Tenn. — A stabbing at a West Tennessee bar leaves one injured and another in custody.

According to the Paris Police Department, 31-year-old Nicholas Stewart is being charged with aggravated assault.

Police say just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, October 7, Stewart was involved in an altercation at LL’s Bar and Grill, located on West Washington Street in Paris.

According to police, Stewart allegedly approached a man who was on the dance floor and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene on foot.

A media release states that the victim was transported by ambulance to the Henry County Medical Center before being transferred by air to Vanderbilt Medical Center. Police confirm he was later released with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Paris Police Department says an investigation identified Stewart as the suspect, and he later turned himself in at the jail, with a bond set at $100,000.

Online records show that Stewart is currently in custody at the Henry County Corrections Facility pending further action in court.

