4th ever Krewfest to be held October 21 

JACKSON, Tenn. – Saturday, October 21 is the 4th annual Krewfest Celebration at historic New Southern Hotel at Third Eye Curiosities.

The event is a coat drive for our homeless in partnership with Glen Buckley, Regional Inter-faith Association and Area Relief Ministries.

It involves an all-day concert that starts at 11 a.m. and goes to 6 p.m.

People are encouraged to shop, listen to local music, and drop off coats, work boots, sleeping bags, and socks. These are necessities for our homeless, especially as the weather drops.

There will also be an open grill and silent auction.

“My mission statement with Krewfest is ‘It’s the least that we can do.’ We see people, displaced people all the time and I just, I feel compelled to do something. This was an idea that I had. You know what, ‘What can I do? What can I do that’s simple?’ So having a coat drive and making it a benefit concert was what came to mind,” said Hunter Cross, the owner of Third Eye Curiosities.

Krewfest is an opportunity to gather together for a good time with a good cause.

