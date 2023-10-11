BlueOval SK Offers New Positions, Higher Hourly Wages

PRESS RELEASE FROM MALLORY COOKE, EXTERNAL COMMUNICATIONS, BLUEOVAL SK

STANTON, Tenn. – BlueOval SK is now offering higher wages for maintenance technicians and associate maintenance technicians, ranging from $24 to $37.50 per hour based on experience. These jobs are available now at BlueOval SK battery plants in Stanton, Tennessee and Glendale, Kentucky.

“These new, higher wages are more competitive and in line with the current market,” BlueOval SK Human Resources Director Neva McGruder Burke said. “We are excited to offer great wages and excellent benefits to all of our employees.”

BlueOval SK conducted a wage and benefit benchmarking study to determine employee pay and benefits. Available hourly positions include the new associate maintenance technician, maintenance technician, and production operator. Pay for those positions will start as follows:

• Maintenance Technician – $28.50 to $37.50 per hour based on experience.

• Associate Maintenance Technician – $24 to $27.75 per hour based on experience.

• Production Operator – $21 per hour

“We created the associate maintenance technician role as a new and great opportunity for people who don’t have the experience to qualify for a maintenance technician position,” BlueOval SK Talent Acquisition Manager Tyler Stegall said. “You’ll gain the experience required to become a maintenance technician at BlueOval SK after working as an associate.”

Hourly employees will be eligible to receive regular pay increases every 6 months. Once an employee reaches the top wage range, our human resources team will regularly assess pay increases to maintain competitiveness. In addition, hourly employees will be eligible for bonuses up to 5% annually based on position and performance. Our employees can also expect low-cost medical premiums, 401(k) matching, Ford friends and family vehicle discount benefits, vision and dental insurance.

“We are proud to offer affordable, outstanding benefits, ensuring employees see a long-term career path at BlueOval SK and a high quality of life with their families,” said Stegall.

BlueOval SK will begin onboarding maintenance technicians, associate maintenance technicians, and production operators in Tennessee in October. The onboarding process has already started in Kentucky. Construction is on schedule at BlueOval SK Battery Park in Glendale, Kentucky and at the BlueOval SK battery plant at BlueOval City in Stanton, Tennessee with production slated to begin in 2025.

Apply on our website blueovalsk.com. Click on the banner at the top of the homepage or go to our careers page to submit your information.