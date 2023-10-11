Chimney Doctors advise safe chimney use

JACKSON, Tenn. – With colder weather comes the chance for house fires caused by chimneys.

We spoke to Jacob Kneller from the Chimney Doctor, a local business that specializes in the subject, about the issue.

Kneller told us that according to the most recent studies between the years 2018 and 2020, there were around 15,800 fires that were caused by chimney fires, as well as $120 million in property damage.

Yearly, there are around 60 injuries a year and 20 deaths per year.

Kneller says to avoid chimney fires, it’s important to stay up to date on maintenance.

The Chimney Safety Institute of America recommends a certified professional to sweep and inspect annually.

Kneller shared some things to avoid doing when using your fireplace.

“During the burning season a lot of fires result from overuse of accelerant when starting your fire, especially after the fire has already been established. That along with burning lightweight materials, especially once the fire’s established, anything that causes the flame itself or an ember to get swept up into the flue and come into contact with that creosote,” Kneller said.

This Friday and Saturday, Chimney Doctors is hosting an open house where you can learn more about them or check out their appliances.

They are located at 730 Airways Boulevard.

