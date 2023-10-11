Clouds Moving Out Tonight, Nice Thursday, Late Shower Chance Friday

The clouds have been hanging around all day and will likely not begin to clear out until after the sun goes down. We are still looking at a mostly sunny Thursday with highs near 80°. A cold front is on the way and will move through Friday overnight and will bring some showers; but we are NOT expecting much and more of us will not see any rain than those who will. Catch the latest on rain and weak storm chances where you live and more on another cool weekend coming our way right here.

TONIGHT:

If you traveled south of West Tennessee on Wednesday you likely encountered some rain showers but the rain stayed away from our viewing again unfortunately. A low pressure system tracked across the Gulf Coast states and was be close enough to bring some clouds our way on Wednesday but no rain. The clouds should clear out as the night goes. Highs on Wednesday only reached up to the mid 70s due to the clocks blocking the sun during the day. Southerly winds will increase the humidity a bit and that will keep our temperatures up some tonight. Wednesday night lows will again fall down to the mid 50s.

THURSDAY:

The next cold front will get a little closer on Thursday but we should be in the middle of two systems in the afternoon and evening making for another nice fall day. We will see some periods and sun and likely some periods of clouds as well into the evening hours. The rain showers will stay away for one more day. The winds will come out of the southeast allowing the humidity to continue to rise with high temperatures again climbing up to the upper 70s. Thursday night lows will be above normal for October and drop down to around 60° due to the southerly breeze.

FRIDAY:

The best chance for rain in the forecast this week is going to be again on Friday. Clouds will increase as the day goes on and we are expecting a cloudy Friday evening. This might be our best shot for rain so far during the Friday night football game season. A fall like front will pass through the Mid South late Friday night into Saturday morning and bring a decent shot for some rain showers and possibly a few storms as well. As of now rain chances only sit around 30% for West Tennessee.

Right now we are NOT expecting this front to bring widespread severe weather with it but we will be watching the forecast closely this week as the system gets closer to us. Highs on Friday will reach the low 80s and it will be a bit humid due to breezy southerly winds in the afternoon. Behind the front, Friday night lows will look to fall down to the upper 40s depending on if they clouds clear out overnight or not.

THE WEEKEND:

Just like last weekend, we are expecting a pretty cool weekend with highs again only reaching the 60s. Morning lows will be cool but not as cold as last weekend when most of us fell into the 30s. We should also see plenty of clouds with a few periods of sunshine as well. The winds are forecast to come out of the northwest over the weekend. There could be a few showers lingering around before the sun comes up on Saturday but after Saturday morning, showers should stay away for the rest of the weekend. We cannot rule out a few sprinkles on the back side of that stalled out front but if we do, it will not be much at all. Next week will look to start out quite cool and fall like as well.

NEXT WEEK:

Next week fall like weather will be in full force as highs are expected to stay in the 60s for most of the week. Morning lows will typically fall down to the low to mid 40s. We are expecting more clouds that sun as we kick off the week and the winds are forecast to come out of the north and west for the first half of the week as well. We might see some extended periods of sunshine during the middle of the week but temperatures will likely stay below normal all week long. Rain chances also look quite slim next week as the dry spell looks to continue through the middle of October too. The leaves will begin to change color in West Tennessee next week and increase in fall foliage as we get closer to Halloween.

FINAL THOUGHT:

A low pressure system will pass just to our south during the middle of the week but will only bring clouds to West Tennessee and no rain. A cold front will come crashing through again late Friday and a quick transition to fall returns just in time for the upcoming weekend. Warmer weather will also stick around for the entire work week. The tropics look to be relatively quiet but we are not quite done yet with hurricane season. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

