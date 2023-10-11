Date set for Milan’s 2023 Shop with a Cop event

MILAN, Tenn. – The Milan Shop with a Cop event is happening December 14 at 5 p.m.

It’s the 18th year of the event, which helps children have gifts under their Christmas tree.

It’s also the biggest community program that the Milan Police Department holds.

Neighboring law enforcement agencies help with the event, which allows around 75 to 85 kids in the community to attend.

Around $300 is spent on each child and every penny comes through donations.

The day involves the kids riding in a police car with blue lights flashing and choosing gifts at Walmart.

“We couldn’t do it without our citizens and our business and people that help us. I mean it’s, you know, to be able to not have to use taxpayer dollars, stuff like this, it’s just, to me, I think it’s being responsible. But also we got a really caring community here that wants to see the smiles on the children’s face,” said Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers.

Officials say Milan and the surrounding community believes the positive interactions and generous giving of this program is important.

