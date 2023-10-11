Haunted house raises concerns after arrest made on property

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. – A Chester County haunted attraction is raising concern in the community because of an arrest made of a sex offender last weekend on the property.

On Saturday, October 8 Phillip Plunk was arrested on the property of Hillside Terror for violation of the sex offender registry.

The concern in the community was amplified after learning that Phillip Plunk had partial ownership in the property the haunted attraction sat on.

Wednesday, we visited the property and spoke with Clint Plunk, Phillip Plunk’s son and the owner of the haunted attraction.

Clint Plunk stated that the property was owned by his father, himself, and his sister.

Many were concerned that Phillip Plunk lived on the property. However, according to Clint Plunk, that wasn’t the case.

“He does not live out here. There’s not a single house on this property. This land is divided between me, my sister, and my biological father,” said Clint Plunk.

According to Clint Plunk, he and his sister created the attraction for the community to enjoy.

Clint Plunk says his father has nothing to do with the attraction and only made an appearance after his truck broke down.

“He was out here that night. He knew he wasn’t supposed to be and apparently he spoke to some people, which I didn’t know about because I was down here. I can’t be every at once, and like the sheriff’s department came out,” Clint Plunk said.

We reached out to the Chester County Sheriff’s Department who confirmed the arrest and said they are investigating.

They are trying to determine if Phillip Plunk was participating in the haunted attraction or not.

However, Clint Plunk says that Philip Plunk is not a part of the haunt in any way.

“He knew he wasn’t supposed to be out here, but he is not associated with this haunt,” Clint Plunk said.

Clint Plunk told us he wants everyone to feel safe while visiting the attraction and he has plans in the future to ensure visitors are safe while enjoying the haunt.

“We will have some off-duty officers out here to be sure that people that aren’t supposed to be here are not here because we want this 100% safe for everybody. I mean, we do this for our community, to give back,” Clint Plunk said.

Phillip Plunk’s court date is set for October 24.

Find more news from Chester County here.