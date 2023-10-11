Nicole Turner Jones, age 37, resident of Arlington, Tennessee and wife of Edward P. Jones, departed this life Tuesday afternoon, October 10, 2023 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.

Nicole was born May 17, 1986 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of Barbara Stewart Turner and the late James Turner Jr. She graduated from Collierville High School and was employed as an insurance agent for Progressive. Nicole was an outgoing person who loved spending time with her family and having fun.

Mrs. Jones is survived by her husband of seven years, Edward P. Jones; her son, James Chandler; her mother, Barbara Turner; her brother, Nick Turner; her grandmother Katherine Stewart and a host of aunts and uncles.

A visitation for Mrs. Jones will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Friday, October 13, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral Services will be at 2 P.M. Friday, October 13, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment will follow in the Eads Cemetery in Eads, Tennessee.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Edward Jones, James Chandler, Kevin Stewart, Bobby Santi, Steve Jones and Kenny Nunnelee.

