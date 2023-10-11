No charges in Hollywood Drive arrest; individual suffering from ‘mental health emergency’

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities confirm no charges are expected after an incident that halted traffic in west Jackson.

Wednesday morning, we were alerted to a law enforcement presence on Hollywood Drive.

Photos shared to social media show what appears to be Tennessee Highway Patrol officers arresting a man in the roadway, near Hollywood Drive and North Parkway.

According to THP Sergeant Charles Childers, on Wednesday, a THP member encountered an individual who had previously been reported missing. Sergeant Childers states that it’s believed the individual was suffering from a mental health emergency.

According to Childers, troopers, along with members of the Jackson Police Department, were able to safely take the subject into custody and deliver to the proper mental health professionals for treatment.

Childers says the individual’s name will not be released as no criminal charges are pending.

