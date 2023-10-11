West Tennessee Regional Recycling receives grant

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. – A local recycling facility is advancing recycling in West Tennessee.









The West Tennessee Regional Recycling Hub announced a grant awarded from the Recycling Partnership totaling $825,000.

These funds will go towards the installation of robotic sorters to collect more recyclables and process the collected items more efficiently.

Chester County Mayor Barry Hutcherson says the recycling hub is a vital part of our region.

“We have a great recycling facility and training facility and our citizens are doing better and better on recycling, and all that is helping our county and saving money for us and helping keep our taxes down,” Hutcherson said.

With the robotic sorters installed, the facility will be able to accept an additional 3,500 tons of material per year.

Find more news from Chester County here.