Career fair held in south Jackson at Goodwill

JACKSON, Tenn. – A community resource event was held Thursday at the Goodwill store in south Jackson to give people of the community options for employment.





About 15 different employers set up booths outside to catch those entering the store in need of employment.

There were options for community resources as well as employers taking resumes and applications for work.

Yalunda Whiteside, a worker for the Department of Human Services Division and Vocational Rehabilitation, encourages those who may be out of employment for a while now.

“As a community, there is a lot of people when we had COVID who lost their jobs or who were sick and couldn’t work. And now the job industry is really picking up again and there are a lot of jobs out there for people with disabilities or without disabilities,” Whiteside said.

If you missed out on this opportunity, don’t worry! Goodwill hosts a job fair each month.

