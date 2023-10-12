Cold Front Coming Friday Night! Rain Shot & a Cool Weekend Coming

We made it up to around 80° today and should hit that number again on Friday. A cold front will pass through West Tennessee Friday night and will bring a few showers Friday after the sun goes down. Don’t count on much rain but bring an umbrella to the games Friday night just in case you need it. Behind the front much cooler weather will return for the weekend. Catch the latest on rain chances where you live and find out just how cool things are going to get this weekend right here.

TONIGHT:

The next cold front will get a little closer on Thursday but being in the middle of two systems in the afternoon and evening made for another nice fall day. We saw some periods and sun and some periods of clouds as well into the evening hours. The rain showers stayed away for one more day. The winds came out of the southeast allowing the humidity to continue to rise with high temperatures again climbing up to the upper 70s to near 80°. Thursday night lows will be above normal for October and drop down to the upper 50s due to the southerly breeze.

FRIDAY:

The best chance for rain in the forecast this week is going to be again on Friday. Clouds will increase as the day goes on and we are expecting a cloudy Friday evening. This might be our best shot for rain so far during the Friday night football game season. A fall like front will pass through the Mid South late Friday night into Saturday morning and bring a decent shot for some rain showers and possibly a few storms as well. As of now rain chances only sit around 30% for West Tennessee.

Right now we are NOT expecting this front to bring severe weather with it but we will be watching the forecast closely this week as the system gets closer to us. Highs on Friday will reach the low 80s and it will be a bit humid due to breezy southerly winds in the afternoon. Behind the front, Friday night lows will look to fall down to the low to mid 50s depending on if the clouds clear out overnight or not.

THE WEEKEND:

Just like last weekend, we are expecting a pretty cool weekend with highs again only reaching the 60s. Morning lows will be cool but not as cold as last weekend when most of us fell into the 30s. We should also see plenty of clouds with a few periods of sunshine as well. The winds are forecast to come out of the northwest over the weekend. It will be cooler on Sunday than Saturday as the cooler air behind the front begins to settle on in.

There could be a few showers lingering around before the sun comes up on Saturday but after Saturday morning, showers should stay away for the rest of the weekend. We cannot rule out a few sprinkles on the back side of that stalled out front but if we do, it will not be much at all. Next week will look to start out quite cool and fall like as well.

NEXT WEEK:

Next week fall like weather will be in full force as highs are expected to stay in the 60s for most of the week. Morning lows will typically fall down to the low to mid 40s. We are expecting more clouds than sun as we kick off the week and the winds are forecast to come out of the north and west for the first half of the week as well. We might see some extended periods of sunshine during the middle of the week but temperatures will likely stay below normal all week long. Rain chances also look quite slim next week as the dry spell looks to continue through the middle of October too. The leaves will begin to change color in West Tennessee next week and increase in fall foliage as we get closer to Halloween.

FINAL THOUGHT:

A cold front will come crashing through again late Friday and a quick transition to fall returns just in time for the upcoming weekend. Warmer weather will also stick around for the entire work week but cooler weather is coming this weekend and will last into next week. The tropics look to be relatively quiet but we are not quite done yet with hurricane season. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Joel Barnes

