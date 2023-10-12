Community invited to ‘The Little Mermaid Jr.’ at Milan Middle School

MILAN, Tenn. — You can take a trip “under the sea” at a local school during an upcoming production.

Milan Middle School will present “The Little Mermaid Jr.” later this month.

Based on the Hans Christian Anderson story and the Disney films, the beloved story follows young mermaid Ariel as she longs to discover a new world out of the water.

The performances will be held at the Milan Middle School auditorium, located at 4060 Middle Road.

Showtimes will be at 7 p.m. on October 20, 21 and 27, and 2 p.m. on October 22 and 29.

Tickets are now on sale for $8 a piece. Click here for details.

For more news in the Milan area, click here.