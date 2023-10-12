Ghost tour to take place October 27 in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. – A family-friendly journey through the shadows of Jackson’s past is coming.

The Jackson Area Business and Professional Women announced the return of their annual Ghost Walking Tour and Dinner.

The tour will take place on Friday, October 27, beginning at 5 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery.

At 6 p.m., the group will move to First United Methodist Church for a dinner catered by Lane College.

All proceeds go to the scholarship fund and the historical ghosts will be portrayed by the Exelsior Theatre Company acting troupe.

“This is a fundraiser for the Jackson Area Business and Professional Women. We award an annual scholarship to a non-traditional woman returning to college. We’ve been doing this for many years and we have not been able to do it in person for three years now. So we’re very, very excited to have our ghosts in person again,” said Mary Jo Middlebrooks, the event coordinator.

The event is limited to 80 participants, with over half of the spots already taken.

